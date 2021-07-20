  • Bookmark this page

Protecting Boathouse Lane Green Belt, Again

Author: Alan Passmore, Secretary of the Parkgate Society Published: 20th July 2021 15:39

Residents of Parkgate are furious that a plan to erect 17 new homes on green belt land on Boathouse Lane has just resurfaced.

Plans for development of the previous Marsh Nurseries site (off Boathouse Lane) have been submitted.Plans for development of the previous Marsh Nurseries site (off Boathouse Lane) have resurfaced. It was back in October 2019 that a packed meeting at Neston Cricket Club called on the Parkgate Society to take all necessary steps to oppose this development within the green belt.

The Council has now initiated a further public consultation on this scheme in the light of new evidence submitted by the promoters. This is in the form of a statement by one of the interested parties about the nature of the business formerly carried on there.

Local opinion is that it was run as a plant nursery, as stated in the name, and generally in accordance with the terms of the planning permission of 1978, which restricted what could be sold and in turn exempted the business from payment of business rates.

Because this is a new consultation, all those who objected to the application in its earlier form, should submit a further objection to this scheme having regard to the new evidence, while those who are against the potential loss of this part of the North Cheshire Green Belt, but have not objected previously, are likewise asked to write to the Council in opposition to this scheme. You may comment directly, by registering on the council's planning portal here. The closing date for receipt of comments is Thursday 5 August 2021. The reference for this application is 19/03423/OUT - you can find details there - or just type in Parkgate Nurseries. You can submit comments via the planning portal or, alterntively, email this address.

The Wirral Society, which is the local branch of Cheshire CPRE (Campaign to Protection Rural England) are backing our case for refusal of this application. Neston Town Council recommended refusal of the original proposal and is likely to object again, as the scheme is in conflict with the Neighbourhood Plan and also Cheshire West's Local Plan.

 

