Have Your Say - Are You a Responsible Dog Owner?

Published: 31st October 2021 14:58

A concerned Neston resident has been in touch, to raise their concerns about the amount of dog mess left in various areas around Neston.

Picking up poop is just one element of the many responsibilities of dog ownership. The majority accept it's not the nicest task, but do it willingly in respect of other walkers and road users. One concerned reader has been in touch with the following opinion.

I am writing to kindly ask all dog owners and dog walkers to ensure you have enough poo bags to pick up dog waste. Parkgate Parade was a mess today Wednesday 27th November, Springcroft, The Wirral Way, The Ropewalk, Moorside Lane, Manorial Road(s) and I am conscious it is unlikely to be responsible local residents, so I would ask that the council do whatever they can to instill more signage.

I have a feeling however, it is people walking their dog in the dark so no matter how responsible we are, these selfish individuals are doing their own thing. It is illegal to leave dog waste on the pavement and with so many CCTV cameras installed, it is easy to be captured on camera.

Biodegradable and disposable scented nappy sacks are 50p in the supermarkets. You dont need posh bags.

Secondly, there is a rife of fleas going round at the moment, largely due to the mild weather, so please ensure you are up to date with flea treatment. Left untreated, dogs and cats can have life limiting consequences of flea infestations and they also infiltrate carpets and bed linen etc. As I know only to my own suffering.

We want Parkgate and Neston to be thriving and welcoming, to support our businesses and to be selfless in letting others enjoy our unique environment. Help to keep our villages as clean and safe as possible.

Finally, to Martin Barker, Councillor for Parkgate, I know you will read this and want to thank you in advance for your continued support.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.