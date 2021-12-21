Fabulously Festive Celebrations to Share

Published: 21st December 2021 15:17

Local resident Frank Hadley has been in touch to express his wonder and gratitude for the fantastic Father Christmas at Thornton Manor's Winter Wonderlight experience.

Frank has recently contacted u, driven to share the festive magic having thoroughly enjoyed a visit to Thornton Manor's Winter Wonderlight experience.

On sharing the celebration, he said: "Recently I experienced a Christmas tour of Thornton Manor and their Winter Wonderlight trail, which was excellent... A wonderful Father Christmas and an amazing light show."

We resonate Frank's thoughts and join him in wishing raders a Merry Christmas.

