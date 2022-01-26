Bike Left Suspended at Neston Train Station Raises Questions

Published: 26th January 2022 13:28

A reader has been in touch to ask if you can shed any light on why this bike was suspended at Neston Train Station last weekend.

The Friends of Neston Train Station maintain the surroundings on a regular basis, led by Patrick Hughes..

On a recent visit on Sunday, 23 January, one of the Friends, Rob Ward, discovered the bicycle pictured, suspended by a yellow electric cable from a railing on the ramp to Platform 2.

Do you recognise this bike, and know why it was left at Neston Train Station?

On Monday morning, Rob found that the cable had been cut and the bike had been left, lying on the ground. He wrote in to ask: "I wonder whether any of your readers can explain?"

Do you have any information? Comment on our article below.

