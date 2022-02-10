Pointless Local Vandalism Not Setting the Right Example

Published: 10th February 2022 20:33

A frustrated reader has been in touch to express infuriation with the repeat vandalism of these steps by Neston railway station.

Rob Ward is a Friend of Neston Railway Station and regularly checks on the station to keep it looking tidy and inviting for visitors arriving in to the area, by train.

Last Sunday, 6th February, he snapped this picture of the steps leading to the station, up from Ladies Walk.

The handrail, that was only installed a few weeks ago, has been vandalised and is now not safe or fit for purpose.

Rob commented: "In 2018 handrails were installed on both sides of the steps and destroyed within a few weeks.

"We can only hope that by the time the able-bodied people who did this are less able-bodied, the able-bodied people then will be more thoughtful."

Do you have any ideas for tackling local actsof vandalism in the CH64 area? Do you agree that young people likely caused this damage? Maybe you have witnessed incidents like this and have information which would aid any Police or Cheshire West and Chester Council inquiry. Reference upcoming Surgery dates here for the opportunity to check in with town councillors and/or local police officers in an informal setting at Neston Library, Parkgate Road.

