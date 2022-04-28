Pot Hole Repairs in Wood Lane

Published: 10th May 2022 11:28

The below article was first submitted reflecting the views of one Wood Lane resident. After further clarification, the article has been updated to include a quote expressed by Cllr Barker, Tuesday 10th May:

The long-term wrangle over the nightmare state of Wood Lane has now been resolved.

A resident has been in touch to have their say on a longstanding issue that affects residents living along Wood Lane and Paddock Drive, in Parkgate.

CREDIT: Google Maps.

Residents of Wood Lane and Paddock Drive have spent years debating with Cheshire West and Chester Council, passionate that Wood Lane should be maintained at the local authority's expense. The repairs are now being paid for by the residents, with a contribution from the council.

One resident said: "The road is now in such a state with big potholes that for residents to drive to and from their homes has become a nightmare. The situation is worsened by the fact that the lane is used by many other people than simply the residents of the 44 homes there."

Parked cars include those used by private and commercial dog walkers and parents of footballers, who can sometimes cause the lane to be blocked.

The residents have been supported by their local CWAC Councillor and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, who helped to secure the council funding. Cllr Barker said: "After many years of discussion, I have mediated the dispute between the residents of Wood Lane and CWAC and I am delighted this has come to an agreement.

"CWAC as part landowners of Wood Lane have agreed to make a contribution towards repairs of the lane with residents funding a large part of these repairs. As this is a private road it is only right that access is restricted to residents and service/emergency vehicles only, and that the general public respect the residents wishes."

In an update on 10th May, Cllr Barker has said: "Just for clarification, in principle there is nothing to stop people parking responsively on the roadside adjacent to the publicly owned Parks Field.

"The residents are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the lane to the front of their properties, therefore, it would be reasonable for them to object to people parking outside their house, unless it is for a personal visit.

"Residents are therefore requesting that wherever possible the car parks on Station Rd or The Ropewalk car park should be used."

One resident has commented: "We hope that limiting Wood Lane's use to residents only will help extend the life of the lane and that Park Fields users will use the car park at the other side of the fields or the Ropewalk car park."

