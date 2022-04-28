  • Bookmark this page

Pot Hole Repairs in Wood Lane

Published: 10th May 2022 11:28

The below article was first submitted reflecting the views of one Wood Lane resident. After further clarification, the article has been updated to include a quote expressed by Cllr Barker, Tuesday 10th May:

The long-term wrangle over the nightmare state of Wood Lane has now been resolved.

A resident has been in touch to have their say on a longstanding issue that affects residents living along Wood Lane and Paddock Drive, in Parkgate. 

CREDIT: Google Maps.CREDIT: Google Maps.

Residents of Wood Lane and Paddock Drive have spent years debating with Cheshire West and Chester Council, passionate that Wood Lane should be maintained at the local authority's expense. The repairs are now being paid for by the residents, with a contribution from the council.

One resident said: "The road is now in such a state with big potholes that for residents to drive to and from their homes has become a nightmare. The situation is worsened by the fact that the lane is used by many other people than simply the residents of the 44 homes there."

Parked cars include those used by private and commercial dog walkers and parents of footballers, who can sometimes cause the lane to be blocked.

The residents have been supported by their local CWAC Councillor and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, who helped to secure the council funding. Cllr Barker said: "After many years of discussion, I have mediated the dispute between the residents of Wood Lane and CWAC and I am delighted this has come to an agreement.

"CWAC as part landowners of Wood Lane have agreed to make a contribution towards repairs of the lane with residents funding a large part of these repairs. As this is a private road it is only right that access is restricted to residents and service/emergency vehicles only, and that the general public respect the residents wishes."

In an update on 10th May, Cllr Barker has said: "Just for clarification, in principle there is nothing to stop people parking responsively on the roadside adjacent to the publicly owned Parks Field.

"The residents are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the lane to the front of their properties, therefore, it would be reasonable for them to object to people parking outside their house, unless it is for a personal visit.

"Residents are therefore requesting that wherever possible the car parks on Station Rd or The Ropewalk car park should be used."

One resident has commented: "We hope that limiting Wood Lane's use to residents only will help extend the life of the lane and that Park Fields users will use the car park at the other side of the fields or the Ropewalk car park."

 

 

Comments

Dennis L
At 15:36 on 28th April 2022, Dennis L commented:
Taking into consideration the vast amount of money the residents pay in CT this lane should have been adopted years ago.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Scott Morein
At 11:12 on 29th April 2022, Scott Morein commented:
Excellent news. Our private driveway should also be restricted to residents and service/emergency vehicles only, and that the general public respect our wishes. How much do we get from Cheshire West to make the repairs? A percentage figure will suffice - is it 50% / 25%

Also which department do we submit our builders estimates to?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
CO Jones
At 11:28 on 29th April 2022, CO Jones commented:
Does this mean that access is also restricted to pedestrians? Are gates going to be erected with a keypad?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Ruben B
At 21:17 on 4th May 2022, Ruben B commented:
What about access to fields off Wood Lane?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Colliery L
At 11:15 on 5th May 2022, Colliery L commented:
Can someone clarify whether CWAC has used revenue raised by council tax which is paid by all residential properties, to part fund repairs on a private road for which access is restricted to residents of that road only?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Scott Morein
At 12:37 on 5th May 2022, Scott Morein commented:
To Colliery L: As in the article:

"CWAC as part landowners of Wood Lane have agreed to make a contribution towards repairs of the Lane..."

All CWAC funds is taxpayers, hence my request for funding for repairs to our private driveway to which the public have no access / right of way.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
CO Jones
At 08:25 on 11th May 2022, CO Jones commented:
Glad to see the clarification. I have never parked there and don't intend to start but the initial article did not sit well at all.

"Just for clarification, in principle there is nothing to stop people parking responsibly on the roadside adjacent to the publicly owned Parks Field." Common sense has prevailed

This area of Parkgate is not the personal fiefdom of Wood Lane residents.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Colliery L
At 11:17 on 11th May 2022, Colliery L commented:
My comment above was alluding to what Councillor Barker and CO Jones have stated above ie, you cannot use council tax revenue to part fund repair of a highway and then try to prevent public access to the said highway.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
