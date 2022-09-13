Hazardous Broken Glass and Nuisance Littering Evident in Church Grounds

Published: 13th September 2022 17:27

Church Warden Terry Abel expresses dissatisfaction at this display of anti-social behaviour

On three consecutive days now, Church Warden Terry Abel has had the task each morning of clearing up litter from the church grounds at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church in Neston.

The mess has consisted of beer bottles and food containers.

There has also been the hazard of broken glass bottles.

Hazardous broken glass left on the floor.

Terry says: "I think it is an appalling act of anti social behaviour in an area where many people come to appreciate quiet chat, have a coffee or just contemplation".

