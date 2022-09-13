  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Hazardous Broken Glass and Nuisance Littering Evident in Church Grounds

Published: 13th September 2022 17:27

Church Warden Terry Abel expresses dissatisfaction at this display of anti-social behaviour 

On three consecutive days now, Church Warden Terry Abel has had the task each morning of clearing up litter from the church grounds at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church in Neston.

The mess has consisted of beer bottles and food containers.

Littering in the church grounds at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church in Neston.

There has also been the hazard of broken glass bottles.

Hazardous broken glass left on the floor.Hazardous broken glass left on the floor.

Terry says: "I think it is an appalling act of anti social behaviour in an area where many people come to appreciate quiet chat, have a coffee or just contemplation".

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies