Your Photos - 2020

Published: 20th January 2020 10:46

We love to receive your photos of the local area, to share with our readers.

You decide what to photograph - whether it's a special occasion, a local landmark, or just something or somewhere that has caught your eye.

You can see previous galleries here.

If you would like to send us a photo or photos, please contact us by email. Or, you can post them on our Facebook page and we will pick them up from there. Photos must be a minimum of 500 pixels wide.

When a new photo is added, it will be placed at the top of the article, which will be boosted so that it appears in 'Latest' on the home-page. That way you will know there is at least one new photo in a gallery, possibly more, to delight your eyes.

Gallery

20.01.20: Another stunner from Sunday evening, this time from Mike Maxwell, taken at RSPB Burton Mere...

20.01.20: We've recently been blessed with many stunning sunrises and sunsets. Here are two photos taken by Jane Leitch of the amazing sunset on Sunday 19 January, over the Parish Church and Lees Lane:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.