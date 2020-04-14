Neston

Local Photos by Neston People Stunning Stanney Lifts Our Spirits Published: 14th April 2020 09:14 At this time of year, Stanney Fields Park in Neston is always at its best, with a riot of blossom on the trees. 2020 is no exception. Despite everything else that is going on, the beauty of the park can be relied on to soothe the senses. Not everyone can (or should) go there at the moment, so we thought we'd bring a bit of it to you, courtesy of some local residents who have sent in these lovely photos, taken on their daily exercise walks. Photo by Brenda Roe Photo by Brenda Roe Photo by Brenda Roe Photo by Mike Foo Photo by Mike Foo Photo by Steve Daintree Photo by Steve Daintree Photo by Steve Daintree Please remember the current advice is to continue to take daily exercise, once per day, but keep close to home and maintain a distance of a minimum 6 feet/2 metres apart from anyone not from your household.