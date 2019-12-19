  • Bookmark this page

The Duchess of Cornwall Inn creates campaign to support the homeless this Christmas

Author: Online Stories Published: 19th December 2019 14:57

 

The Duchess of Cornwall Inn, part of the Hall & Woodhouse family, has launched a Christmas campaign to support homeless people in the local community.

Throughout December, The Duchess in Poundbury, is calling on members of the public and its team members to donate any extra packaged food, bottles of water, blankets, coats, hats, socks and gloves that will be delivered to The Bus Shelter Dorset, to support homelessness in the town and surrounding areas over the festive period.

Benjamin Rhodes-Ward, General Manager of Hall & Woodhouse, said: "Thank you to our team members and guests that have already taken the time to bring in any donations for this worthy cause. We decided to launch this campaign as a way of reaching and supporting all members of the community. Christmas can be a difficult time for many, and we hope that we can pull together to make a difference to those that need it the most this festive season."

The Duchess of Cornwall Inn is located in Queen Mother Square, Poundbury and is open Monday to Saturday, 8am - 11.30pm, and Sunday, 9am - 10.30pm. It is the only Hall & Woodhouse pub of its kind in Dorset, with three floors of stunning bedrooms, a bar and pantry for casual dining, as well as a dining room located on the second floor. The Duchess has striking interior features including a sweeping staircase, high ceilings and an entrance door made from an original copper brewing vessel.

Please visit www.duchessofcornwall.co.uk/whats-on for more information on the campaign.

