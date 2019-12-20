Leading manufacturer raises £35,000 for Julia’s House children’s hospices

20th December 2019

Leading Dorset-based manufacturer Superior is celebrating after raising £35,000 throughout the year for Julia's House, the Dorset and Wiltshire children's hospices.

The team at Superior, a leading manufacturer of o-rings and seals, which is based in Ferndown Industrial Estate, have raised funds through a range of team building activities and personal challenges for the local charity. Julia's House provides life-changing care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Dorset and Wiltshire.

Superior has supported Julia's House children's hospices since 2008 and has raised more than £147,000 to date. Superior's fundraising activities are led by Sue Byrne, Heather Marchment and Katie Bodman, who encourage the whole team to take part in various events throughout the year.

Tim Brown, Managing Director of Superior, said: "We are incredibly proud to have supported Julia's House throughout the year to help to fund its very special care for children with life-limiting and life-shortening conditions. We would like to thank everyone who has donated towards our fundraising activities and to the Superior team, who are always up for a fun challenge in aid of such a worthy cause."

Superior employees from all departments and sites took part in this year's fundraising activities including completing three laps of inflatable obstacles at the New Forest Water Park in June and eight members of the management team took on the South West Tough Mudder 5k Half Challenge in August.

In September, members of team took part in The Big Ride for Julia's House,which started at the Larmer Tree Gardens and covered 100 miles of challenging climbs. Katie Bodman rounded off the year of fundraising by embarking on a five-day trek along the Great Wall of China to boost the overall total.

Linda Schofield-Green, Julia's House Corporate Fundraising Manager, said: "Superior has been a fantastic supporter of Julia's House for over 10 years. We are very grateful for everything the team has achieved for us, from sponsorship and match funding, to fundraising events and activities. A huge thank you to everyone at Superior who has helped us this year and we look forward to continuing our partnership in 2020."

Superior, which was founded in 1972, has its own in-house Apprenticeship Academy on-site which provides technical training and financial sponsorship for studying up to a master's degree. In 2009, the company recognised an ageing workforce and began to welcome apprenticeship applications. In 2012, it further invested in the next generation by establishing an Apprenticeship Academy to ensure the skills base it requires can be found in the next workforce.

For more information about Superior, visit www.superiorltd.com

