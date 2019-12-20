  • Bookmark this page

Law firm announces series of free Will advice sessions in January 2020 across Dorset and Somerset

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th December 2019 12:15

 


 

Leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, is hosting free morning advice sessions at its offices across Dorset and Somerset.

The sessions run from 9am until 1pm, with 30-minute appointment slots that should be booked in advance. Topics covered in these appointments include Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and the range of financial products and services available.

Each session will be hosted by a member of the firm's private client department and a financial expert from Humphries Kirk Financial Advice Service (HKFAS) will also be available to discuss any financial planning issues.

January dates are as follows:

• Wednesday January 8 - Swanage office, hosted by Martin King

• Tuesday January 28 - Wareham office, hosted by Kelly Payne

• Wednesday January 29 - Bournemouth office, hosted by Adam Scott

• Wednesday January 29 - Dorchester office, hosted by Chris Keenan

• Thursday January 30 - Crewkerne office, hosted by Laura Staples

Visit https://www.hklaw.eu/about-hk-3/hk-events/ for contact details for each of the events and to book in for an advice session.

