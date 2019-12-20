Haskins Garden Centre brings Sussex children together for Christmas

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th December 2019 14:57

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has backed a festive partnership between West Park School and Rockinghorse Children's Charity, which supports sick children throughout Sussex.

The garden centre provided pupils at West Park School with 850 Christmas postcards that were decorated with a special Christmas message and distributed to children supported by the charity.

Rockinghorse Children's Charity also received several plush reindeer teddies and pupils at West Park School also received a teddy as a thank you for their contribution to the community.

