Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital to provide GP educational events in 2020

Author: Online Stories Published: 6th January 2020 14:36

Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has announced its continued 12-month comprehensive, free, programme of educational events targeted at the GP community in Dorset and Hampshire for 2020.

Originally introduced in 2015, the GP event programme is managed by the hospital's primary care manager, Shirley Ewart, and has been a huge success since it launched, with more than 4,500 GP's and other surgery clinicians such as nurse practitioners and sisters earning Continuing Personal Development points (CPDs) through attending.

The first event for 2020 will take place on Thursday January 9 at the Village Surgery, Talbot Village, in Bournemouth and will focus on rheumatology. Hosted by Dr Rahki Seth, consultant rheumatologist at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, the event will provide attendees with the latest updates on the management of joint pain.

Shirley comments: "At Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital we aim to offer continuous support and education to Dorset and Hampshire's GPs, which in turn will help this group of professionals to enhance the care they provide to patients. Our 2020 events are free to attend and will take place regularly throughout the year at various locations - either GP surgeries for our lunch and learn programme or at the hospital for our evening GP learning events, and will enable our consultants to cover a variety of topics to aid the personal development of GP's."

GP Dr Jeremy Shott, from Talbot Medical Centre has attended several of the hospitals events and adds: "The Nuffield events are a great opportunity to meet and discuss recent developments with a variety of specialty consultants. The range of speakers is very good and the hospitality makes for a great informal networking opportunity. The sessions are very well organised by Shirley."

By attending these sessions, GPs have the opportunity to earn Continuing Personal Development points (CPDs). For surgeries interested in taking part in a lunch and learn programme or to attend a GP evening event (pre-booking is essential) please e-mail shirley.ewart@nuffieldhealth.com or telephone 01202 702830 for details.

