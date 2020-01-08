Hall & Woodhouse to host free defibrillator training session for the community

Author: Online Stories Published: 8th January 2020 13:43

Hall & Woodhouse is hosting a free defibrillator training session at the Brewery Tap bar and restaurant, at its Brewery in Blandford St. Mary on Monday, January 13 at 6.30pm.

The complimentary training session is being run by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and is open to all local residents and those in the surrounding areas.

A defibrillator was installed at the Brewery's premises last year for members of the local community, to provide them with 24-hour access to the life-saving device in the case of an emergency.

Please call the Brewery Tap on 01258 486004 for more information about the training session. Booking in advance isn't necessary.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.