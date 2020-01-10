Make writing a Will your new year’s resolution says leading law firm

10th January 2020

Leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, is urging people to consider making writing a Will their new year's resolution for 2020.

It has been estimated that over half of all adults in the UK do not have a Will. Up to 60% of parents may not have a valid Will, which is the only way to legally specify what parents would like to happen to children aged under 18 if they die. Not having a Will can also leave relatives with additional paperwork and cause delays to inheritance.

Leaving a valid Will is the only way to ensure that assets, property and finances are passed to family and loved ones when a person dies and Humphries Kirk are challenging people to make a Will as one of their 2020 new year's resolutions.

Commenting, Adam Scott, Partner and Joint Head of Private Client, said:

"Many people put off organising a Will because they don't realise how easy it can be, but the consequences of not having one can be complicated and are often left to family and loved ones to deal with. Whether you want to do Couch to 5k or finally learn a new language, we would urge you to add writing your Will to your new year's resolutions for 2020."

Humphries Kirk offer free 30-minute Will sessions at all offices throughout the year. For more details and to book a session, see: https://hklaw.uk/about-hk-3/hk-events/

