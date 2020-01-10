Dolphin Shopping Centre and Community Action Network to hold Volunteer Fair in January 2020

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has partnered with Community Action Network to bring a Volunteer Fair to its Eco Hub later this month.

For those looking for an opportunity to volunteer, the Volunteer Fair will be held at the Dolphin Centre's Eco Hub on Wednesday 15th January and Thursday 16th January from 10am to 3pm daily. Free to attend and organised by Community Action Network, more than 40 organisations are confirmed to attend over the 2 days, including:

• British Heart Foundation

• Community Action Network

• Citizens Advice BCP

• Dorset Reclaim

• Epilepsy Action

• Maritime Volunteer Service Poole Unit

• Mosaic - Supporting Bereaved Children

• Poole Children's Centre

• RSPB

• Naomi House

• Pavilion Dance South-West

• Russell-Cotes Art Gallery and Museum

• Motor Neurone Disease Association

The charities and organisations attending will have stands and information to increase awareness surrounding the work they carry out and how people can get involved.

John Grinnell, centre manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "We're delighted to host this year's Volunteer Fair so people can find out more about the many local charities and organisations that have volunteering opportunities.

"Volunteering can help you make new friends, improve your job prospects and enhance your sense of wellbeing, and it's a great way to kick-off 2020 by giving something back to your community."

Amy Collins, Volunteering Development Lead at Community Action Network, said: "When people are considering volunteering, it can be difficult to know where to start. The Volunteer Fair is a great opportunity for people to find out more information about the wide range of volunteering opportunities that are available across the local area, meet lots of charities, and take the next steps in their volunteering journey.

"We're particularly grateful to the Dolphin Shopping Centre for hosting the Volunteer Fair, and for helping to spread the message to the community of how important and fulfilling volunteering can be."

People will be able to sign-up to volunteer with specific charities on the day or they can take leaflets and application forms away with them.

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

