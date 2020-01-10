Bournemouth & Poole College meets local demand with rise in apprenticeship opportunities

Bournemouth & Poole College is celebrating after seeing a continual rise in the number of young people applying for apprenticeships in Dorset.

Applications from the 16-18 year old age bracket have risen by 12-per-cent year-on-year at the College, which has sites based in Lansdowne in Bournemouth and North Road in Poole. This bucks a national trend of a eight-per-cent decrease in uptake year-on-year on a national level.

Meanwhile, in the over-19s age bracket, the figure stands at a 19-per-cent increase year-on-year at the Bournemouth & Poole College for admissions to apprenticeship courses.

The College works with over 2,000 employers across Dorset and Hampshire to match the right apprentices with vacancies in different industries including digital marketing, engineering, construction, catering and hospitality, hair and beauty, and care services.

Rianne Izzard, who has completed her business administration level 2 apprenticeship, said: "The apprenticeship has been so much better than I ever thought it would be. I was given lots of responsibility and made to really feel part of the team. It has helped me feel more confident in the workplace; I would never have had this experience if I had gone straight to university."

Matt Butcher, commercial director at Bournemouth & Poole College, added: "We are incredibly proud to see a rise in the number of students signing up for the apprenticeship courses we offer. It's great to see that more and more young people are wanting to earn while they learn, and can see the benefits of gaining the skills at the College which they can then put into practice with local employers."

Apprenticeships combine practical training in a job with studying, while having the benefit of earning a wage. There are different levels of apprenticeships available lasting from one to five years. Young people aged 16 and over, who live in England and who are not in education are able to apply for a variety of roles.

Rich Strachan, managing director of 3 Sided Cube, said: "I'm a big fan of apprenticeships and I'd definitely encourage others to consider welcoming apprentices into their business. It's a win-win. The apprentices get a qualification, great experience and they are ready to work. From a business perspective, we get some raw material that we can mould into a great member of the team. We also know that even if they don't end up becoming a full-time member of the team, by training them up through an apprenticeship, we are making the local talent pool better, which benefits everyone."

For more information go to www.thecollege.co.uk/apprenticeships, email apprenticeships@bpc.ac.uk or call 01202 205500 to speak to a member of the team.

