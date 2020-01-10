Drewlec now offers electric car charging point installation

Author: Online Stories Published: 10th January 2020 12:27

To help increase the provision of electric car charging points in Dorset and west Hampshire, Bournemouth-based Drewlec, part of the Drewitt Group, has strengthened its service offering to include the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Recent data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows more than 25,000 pure electric new cars were bought during the first nine months of 2019, more than double the total in the same period last year. In response to the significant uptake of electric vehicles, Drewlec has introduced a charging station installation service with the aim of assisting local authorities, private businesses and apartment complexes to build up the region's electric car charging infrastructure at work and at home.

Richard Drewitt, managing director of The Drewitt Group, said: "With only 15 publicly available electric charging devices per 100,000 population in Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch, and 17 publicly available electric charging devices per 100,000 population in Dorset (figures from Department for Transport), it is evident that steps need to be taken to boost the region's electric car charging infrastructure to improve access to charging stations for drivers.

"At Drewlec will are continually looking for ways to improve and increase our electrical service offering so decided to invest resources to ensure we are fully qualified to supply and install electric vehicle solutions to the best possible standards."

Drewlec Electrical Services is a subsidiary of the Drewitt Group and undertakes all types of electrical works including rewires, new installations, fire alarm design and installation, fire extinguisher maintenance and power monitoring services to the commercial, industrial and retail sectors. Visit Drewittgroup.co.uk for more information.

