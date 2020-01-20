Brewery Square welcomes new store

20th January 2020

Visitors to Brewery Square in Dorchester now have the opportunity to discover a brand-new vinyl record store in the retail development.

Vinyl Van, which is run by local resident Mark Smith, sells a wide range of new and used records, covering a variety of genres from reggae, hip hop, soul, funk, electronic, jazz, blues, ska, rock and pop. In addition, the store also sells a range of music related products such as turntables, books, prints, record crates and t-shirts.

Mark Smith, Owner of Vinyl Vin, commented: "I am delighted to be a part of Brewery Square. Since opening our doors, we have attracted many customers and are over the moon with the great response from the local community.

"I am extremely passionate about music and have been a keen buyer of vinyl from an early age. I look forward to sharing my passion with visitors of Brewery Square and am excited for the year ahead."

Situated on 8a Pope Street, Vinyl Vin is open Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm.

Charlotte Spracklen, centre manager for Brewery Square, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Vinyl Van to Brewery Square. The store is already proving to be a very popular destination with music lovers and we look forward to witnessing Vinyl Van's success."

To find out more information about Brewery Square, visit www.brewerysquare.com.

