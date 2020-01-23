Haskins Garden Centre smashes fundraising target for local hospice

Haskins Garden Centre in West End has announced a fundraising total of £13,384 during 2019 for its nominated charity, Countess Mountbatten Hospice.

The West End centre has backed the charity since 2011 and has chosen to continue its support of the charity throughout 2020. To date, the centre has raised almost £28,000 and last year the garden centre was recognised for its ongoing support by receiving a nomination from the hospice for a Lifetime Support Award.

Throughout the year, Haskins' team members held a series of fundraising events in aid of the Countess Mountbatten Hospice such as themed quiz nights, a Voices4Hospices choir collection, and coins were also collected from the centre's wishing well.

Darryl McMahon, assistant general manager of Haskins Garden Centre, said: "Every year we enjoy coming together as a team to raise as much money as possible to help those that have life-limiting illnesses within our community.

"We were thrilled to learn how the money raised to date has helped so many to continue to receive the outstanding care that Countess Mountbatten Hospice provides throughout the county. We are already planning a number of events for the year ahead and can't wait to share these with our customers."

Countess Mountbatten Hospice is a charity providing care to those with life-limiting illnesses. The hospice also serves those in the wider community by caring for in excess of 720,000 local people.

Money raised by Haskins enables Countess Mountbatten Hospice to continue to provide free, compassionate care and support to adults with life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers. This is a service that costs over £6million a year to provide.

Haskins Garden Centre is located in Mansbridge Road, Southampton. Visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.

