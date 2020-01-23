Dolphin Shopping Centre hosts ‘Stay and Play’ event for families at the Eco Hub

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is hosting a series of ‘Stay and Play' events being run by Something New, a parenting magazine for Dorset families, and Little Bean Daycare at the Eco Hub.

The free events are held on the following dates from 9.30am - 11.30am:

Friday 24th January

Friday 31st January

Friday 14th February

Friday 21st February

Friday 28th February

The events include arts, crafts and fun for children of all ages, using as many eco-friendly products as possible. The coming events will include the opportunity for children to make objects for Chinese New Year, among many other activities. The organisers encourage as many local families as possible to attend.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager at the Dolphin Centre, said: "We love welcoming parents and children to the Centre, and it's great to be able to host Something New and Little Beans Daycare at the Eco Hub. The space is designed to benefit local communities, and encourage others to make use of it."

Sebrina Drew of Something New and Little Beans Daycare, added: "Our ‘Stay and Play' events are a great way for parents and children to get creative in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Whether it's creating unique artwork or sculpting models out of eco-friendly clay, there is something for everyone to enjoy, and we would encourage families to come and take part."

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

