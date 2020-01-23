Swap unwanted clothing at Dolphin Shopping Centre event this weekend

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd January 2020 17:48

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole is hosting an event this weekend for people to swap unwanted clothing for something different.

Switch It Clothing Exchange will be taking place on Saturday, January 25 from 10am to 3pm in the centre's Eco Hub. Members of the public are encouraged to bring any good quality unwanted clothing, shoes and bags to swap for another clothing item to take home.

Visitors pay £1 to swap an item or £2 to buy an item without trading in a piece of clothing, enabling people to refresh their clothes without sending any textiles to landfill. Men's, women's and children's clothing will all be accepted at the event which is open to all ages.

Shelley Louise, the founder of the Switch It Clothing Exchange social enterprise, said: "We are proud to have the support of Dolphin Shopping Centre for this event, which is about reducing the impact of clothing on the environment - it's a perfect fit for the Eco Hub. We have over 1,000 likes on the Facebook group and our events have steadily grown since we partnered with the Dolphin Shopping Centre. Everyone is welcome and we have a host of volunteers to answer any questions."

Shelley has been running the social enterprise for three years and has hosted the Switch It Clothing Exchange in the Eco Hub on a regular basis since the start of 2019.

John Grinnell, Dolphin Shopping Centre manager, said: "We are proud to support the Switch It Clothing Exchange, which matches the ethos of the Eco Hub to promote and support a sustainable future for the centre and our visitors. The start of the year can be a great time to have a look at what clothing you may no longer wear to swap for something new to you."

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.