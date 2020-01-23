Dolphin Shopping Centre shoppers raise £5,200 for Diverse Abilities

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd January 2020 17:52

Visitors to the Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole donated more than £5,200 throughout 2019 to support Dorset charity Diverse Abilities.

The centre has hosted a range of initiatives over the past 12 months to boost fundraising for its chosen charity, Diverse Abilities, including installing a piano at the end of November for visitors to play and donate, which has collected £1,139.42. The piano is a fun, free activity and is available during centre opening hours for children and adults of all abilities to play.

Shoppers could also make donations while visiting Santa's Post Room over the festive season and during late-night opening, which collectively raised £626.45‬ for the Poole-based charity. Diverse Abilities, Dorset's disability charity which supports children and adults with profound physical and learning disabilities, was the Dolphin Shopping Centre's nominated ‘Charity of the Year' for 2019.

Daisy Roe, corporate fundraiser for Diverse Abilities, said: "We would like to thank the Dolphin Shopping Centre for their continued support to the charity and we would also like to thank all of the people who donated. Over £5,200 was raised which is a fantastic amount and will really help make a difference to the people we support through our services."

John Grinnell, centre manager, said: "We are incredibly proud to support Diverse Abilities and thank the centre's visitors for generously donating to the cause. Diverse Abilities is a fantastic local charity and we are pleased to help boost their fundraising pot."

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

