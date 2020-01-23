  • Bookmark this page

Bournemouth & Poole College to host debut Apprenticeships Unlocked event at AFC Bournemouth

Author: Online Stories Published: 23rd January 2020 17:56

 

 

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, Bournemouth & Poole College is hosting a unique ‘Apprenticeships Unlocked' event at AFC Bournemouth.

Those interested in finding out more information about becoming an apprentice at the College are encouraged to come along on Tuesday, February 4 from 4-7pm, as part of the National Apprenticeship Week initiative, which runs from January 3 to 7, 2020 . There is the opportunity to meet with employers from a range of different sectors including Mercedes Benz and Superior Seals. Parents can also attend an ‘Advice Zone' Q&A which will provide support on common questions surrounding apprenticeships.

A number of interactive workshops will be run throughout the evening covering useful topics such as ‘how to apply for an apprenticeship' and ‘how to write a CV'. Former apprentices will also give talks about their first-hand experience of life as an apprentice and will be available to answer any questions that attendees may have.

Matt Butcher, commercial director of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "We are proud to be hosting the first event of this kind at AFC Bournemouth. As the largest provider of apprenticeships in the area, we are passionate about promoting the benefits and providing information on how to learn while you earn.

"When planning this event, we took the time to assess what students and their parents are keen to learn about apprenticeships and how we can best convey this information in an engaging way. The introduction of our Advice Zone and interactive workshops means that all attendees can get involved and have their questions answered in a fun, creative way."

Places must be secured in advance via www.thecollege.co.uk/unlocked. If you would like to speak to a member of the team, please call 01202 205205.

