Leading law firm prepares for its new Dorchester town-centre business networking breakfast

Author: Online Stories Published: 24th January 2020 10:37

Leading law firm, Humphries Kirk, is holding its first HK Business Breakfast at Shire Hall, High West Street, Dorchester, on Thursday 20th February 2020.

The guest speaker is Cllr. Gareth Jones, Chair of the Dorchester Joint Heritage Committee which is overseeing the development of Dorchester's heritage-focussed economy.

Marketing consultant and event organiser at Humphries Kirk, Barry White, commented:

"It's great to be kicking-off our first Dorchester town-centre Business Breakfast in Shire Hall Court House & Museum. Dorchester has a rich cultural heritage, with Shire Hall featuring in many historic events during its 200-plus year's existence. Gareth will be talking about delivery of the 2020 Thomas Hardy Victorian Fayre, following the very successful 2019 Fayre.

Our business breakfasts are an opportunity to meet like-minded professionals in the local area in a relaxed setting, and we hope to see lots of new faces in 2020."

Guests are encouraged to arrive at 7.30am for an 8.00am start. The event costs £9.00 per person for a full English Breakfast or £6.00 per person for a Continental Breakfast and those interested in attending should email Barry White via b.white@hklaw.uk for a booking form. Bookings close on Friday 14th February 2020.

Dorset and Somerset law firm Humphries Kirk promotes networking amongst local businesses and runs a successful programme of events throughout the year.

