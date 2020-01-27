Brewery Square encourages you to beat the January blues

Author: Online Stories Published: 27th January 2020 09:41

Brewery Square has announced the return of its winter warmer competition taking place on its official Facebook page.

Retailers at the Dorchester development are encouraging shoppers to beat the January blues with a chance to win a large hamper of vouchers and gifts.

The prize includes:

• A two-course meal at Pizza Express, Dorchester

• A sheepskin rug from Woods Furniture

• A lava shell neck, back and shoulder massage at Thomas J William Hair & Beauty Design

• The Veganuary dish of the month, plus a vegan meal for two (up to the value of £30) at Wagamama, Dorchester

• A special prize from Belle Modelle

• A special prize from Carluccio's

• A 60-minute Swedish massage with Alan Lawrence, Swedish massage therapist at Hygge Wellness

• A 60-minute Thai foot massage with Transform Naturally at Hygge Wellness

• A 30-minute back neck and shoulder massage with Mellulah Therapy & Yoga Retreats at Hygge Wellness

• A 45-minute reflexology therapy session with Nichola Claydon, reflexologist at Hygge Wellness

• A 30-minute relaxation hypnotherapy with Mind Art Hypnosis at Hygge Wellness

• A 60-minute restorative sports massage with Sammie Mcfarland, Pilates and health coach at Hygge Wellness

• A 60-minute sports massage with Mel Mitchell, personal trainer and sports massage therapist at Hygge Wellness

• A first aid course with BeingDad at The Breathing Space

• A family yoga session for up to five people with Forest Yogi Minds at The Breathing Space

• A gong sound bath for two with Sunshine Therapies at The Breathing Space

• An aerial hoop session with Secret Circus at The Breathing Space

• 4x Saturday morning Pilates sessions with Sammie Mcfarland, Pilates and health coach at The Breathing Space

• A block of 6x BellBox Fusion classes at The Breathing Space

• 4x BumpFit classes at The Breathing Space

• A Fitball class at The Breathing Space

• A modified Pilates class at The Breathing Space

Charlotte Spracklen, centre manager at Brewery Square, commented: "Our annual winter warmer competition is back and bigger than ever! This year we have put together a fantastic bundle of goodies for one lucky person to win, all of which have been generously donated by various retailers and restaurants in the Square. Following the Christmas festivities, we wanted to give someone an opportunity to brighten their January."

A winner will be picked at random on Thursday, January 31, visit http://www.facebook.com/BrewerySquare for details.

