Haskins Garden Centre celebrates successful year of fundraising for Faithworks Wessex

Author: Online Stories Published: 29th January 2020 12:48

Haskins Garden Centre in Ferndown has announced a fundraising total of £7,738.75 during 2019 for its nominated charity, Faithworks Wessex.

Throughout the year, Haskins' team members held a series of fundraising events and completed a number of challenges in aid of the local charity including a static bikeathon, the Bournemouth Marathon Festival Supernova 5K and a virtual marathon that saw 18 team members each complete 26 miles of exercise in a month.

Faithworks Wessex helps those in need get out of crisis and isolation, ﬁnding practical solutions around food, finance and shelter. Alistair Doxat-Purser, chief executive of Faithworks Wessex, explained: "The amount raised by Haskins this year means that we can put funds towards two of our vital service offerings, that are often difficult to fund. Our debt advice service and training workshops for those escaping homelessness, will greatly benefit from this donation.

"It was an absolute joy to be Haskins' nominated charity of the year. The staff went above and beyond to think of imaginative ways to raise money. We are so grateful for the way that they have played their part in raising the profile of what Faithworks is all about."

Marc Etheridge, assistant general manager at Haskins, said: "Every year we enjoy coming together as a team to choose our nominated charity of the year. Everyone really gets behind the charity and thinks of fun and creative ways to get the whole team involved and ultimately raise a lot of money.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Faithworks Wessex for the past year and we're really pleased to have raised such a significant amount, for such a worthy cause."

For 2020 the Ferndown centre has selected Dorset Blind to be its nominated charity of the year. The charity provides personalised, practical and emotional support for people with sight or hearing loss in Dorset, for as long as it's needed. It is the only county-wide service with support tailored to each individual person's needs.

Haskins Garden Centre is located in Ferndown, Dorset. Visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.

