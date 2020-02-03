Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital confirms commitment to deliver health and wellbeing programme to even more school students in 2020

Author: Online Stories Published: 3rd February 2020 10:44

To coincide with Children's Mental Health Week (February 3 to 9), Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has announced it will continue its popular free Schools Wellbeing Activity Programme (SWAP) during 2020, helping to further educate children about the importance of physical and mental health.

Launched in March 2019, more than 200 Dorset pupils to date have participated in Nuffield Health's Schools Wellbeing Activity Programme. Due to its popularity and success, the hospital has confirmed its commitment to deliver the six-week programme, which incorporates topics on nutrition, movement, sleep and wellbeing, to even more school children across the county this year.

With the latest Government ‘State of the Nation' report on children's wellbeing finding that nearly one in five young people are not happy with their lives, SWAP helps to address this statistic with schools and empower students through education on how to improve wellbeing.

SWAP uses academic research and behavioural change theory to address the four main areas of wellbeing: physical activity, diet, sleep and emotional resilience.

Delivered over the course of six weeks, the programme sees professionals from Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital engaging with schools on a weekly basis. Led by Linda Forsyth, Lead Children and Young Persons Lead Nurse at Nuffield Heath Bournemouth Hospital, the team deliver interactive workshops that delve deeper into the understanding of feelings and emotions, the environmental factors which affect sleeping habits and look at how movement and diet can affect general health and wellbeing.

Linda Forsyth, Lead Children and Young Persons Lead Nurse at Nuffield Heath Bournemouth Hospital, says: "SWAP is designed to give students the tools they need to manage their wellbeing. The target age range is nine to 12 years old, but the programme can be adapted for other school age children.

"The emotional wellbeing of young people is just as important as their physical health. Good mental health enables children to develop resilience to cope with challenging situations. By implementing the Nuffield Health SWAP programme schools can contribute positively to the mental health and wellbeing of students.

"We're looking forward to rolling out SWAP to even more schools across the county during 2020."

For more information about SWAP, telephone Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital on 01202 069287 or visit https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/swap.

