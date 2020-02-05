Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital strengthens network of consultants

Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has strengthened its highly-qualified network of consultants with the introduction of Dr Vivek Kodoth, a consultant interventional cardiologist.

Dr Kodoth will work out of the hospital's Cardiology Centre, Dorset's first private cardiac centre to open in 2015, which offers patients a full cardiac service, including echocardiography and catheterisation laboratory, an out-patient diagnostic and interventional day case facility.

Dr Kodoth trained in cardiology in Belfast and further specialised in coronary intervention with a two-year complex coronary intervention fellowship. He is one of the high volume percutaneous coronary intervention operators in the United Kingdom. He will run regular clinics at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital for patients experiencing a range of cardiology problems such as chest pain, palpitations, breathlessness, heart disease and failure. His main area of interest is the management of angina and heart attacks. Dr Kodoth performs coronary angiograms to determine if coronary arteries are blocked or narrowed, and coronary angioplasty with stenting to widen blocked or narrowed arteries as well as complex coronary intervention to treat those with more advanced or complicated coronary disease.

David McNair, hospital director at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, says: "Dr Vivek Kodoth is a welcome addition to the cardiology team. At Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, our specialist team in our Cardiac Centre are equipped with the latest developments in cardiovascular science, focusing on diagnosis, prognosis and the latest in cardiovascular interventions. We look forward to working with Dr Kodoth in the years ahead."

Dr Kodoth adds: "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to add my expertise to the cardiac team at the hospital's Cardiology Centre. I will be running regularly clinics at the hospital for those concerned about cardiology issues. Appointments at these clinics can be booked by calling the hospital."

The hospital's Cardiology Centre oversees the full patient pathway, from managing the initial consultation through to pre-admission assessment and caring for the patient on the day and following the procedure. A cardiac rehabilitation programme is also in place to help patients return to normal activities, while educating them on topics such as nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

To book an appointment with Dr Vivek Kodoth please contact 01202 069287.

PHOTO: Dr Kodoth (centre), consultant interventional cardiologist at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, with the cardiologist team