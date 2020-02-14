  • Bookmark this page

Superior’s managing director to tackle exercise challenge with football manager for Julia’s House

Author: Online Stories Published: 14th February 2020 11:38

The managing director of leading Dorset-based manufacturer Superior is taking part in a gruelling fundraising sports challenge with AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe next month.

Tim Brown, the boss of the family-owned manufacturer of high integrity o-rings and seals based on Ferndown Industrial Estate, will be completing two hours of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which include star jumps, burpees, alternating side lunges, forearm plank holds and press ups.

Tim will join Eddie Howe in the AFC Bournemouth team training gym on Wednesday, March 18 for the intensive workout, alongside Martin Edwards, the CEO of Julia's House, and a number of business leaders from across the region.

Collectively the group, dubbed the ‘Julia's House HIIT Squad', aims to raise £60,000 for the Dorset and Wiltshire children's hospice charity, which will go towards funding two nurses for a year.

Tim Brown, managing director of Superior, said: "I was delighted to receive the invite from the charity to be part of the Julia's House HIIT Squad to help them to reach the £60,000 fundraising target. It will be great for Eddie and Martin to lead the squad and hopefully keep us all motivated to go the distance for such a fantastic cause which does brilliant work out in the community for children with life-limiting conditions and their families."

Superior has supported Julia's House children's hospices since 2008 and has raised more than £147,000 to date through a range of fundraising challenges. This has included a charity cycle, the team taking on the inflatable obstacles at the New Forest Water Park and eight members of the management team taking on the South West Tough Mudder 5k Half Challenge.

Martin Edwards of Julia's House said: "It's great to have Tim's support for our HIIT squad challenge, as the whole team at Superior have been incredibly supportive of the work we do and have always gone the extra mile to try and boost the fundraising they do for us."

Superior, which was founded in 1972, has its own in-house Apprenticeship Academy on-site which provides technical training and financial sponsorship for studying up to a master's degree. In 2009, the company recognised the need to develop skills and began to welcome apprenticeship applications. In 2012, it further invested in the next generation by establishing an Apprenticeship Academy to ensure the skills base it requires can be found in the future workforce.

To donate to the charity challenge go to justgiving.com/fundraising/JHHIITSQUAD

