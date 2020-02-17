Harry Redknapp visits Haskins Garden Centre as Patron of Wessex Cancer Trust to accept grant

Haskins Garden Centre provides vital grant for Wessex Cancer Trust's wellness days

Haskins Garden Centre has donated over £5,500 to Wessex Cancer Trust, through its Charitable Fund, to allow the charity to run six wellness retreat days throughout the year.

Beverley Stark-Halliwell, employee of Haskins, nominated the Wessex Cancer Trust for the grant after her sister received support from the charity.

Sofie Bennett, director of development at Wessex Cancer Trust, said: "Haskins recognises how important it is to be there for anyone living with cancer and we're so grateful for their support this year. We've seen a 30 per-cent increase in demand for our services over the past 12 months and support like this is invaluable in helping to ensure that we can be there for everybody who needs us.

"The events will benefit cancer patients by giving them the skills to support themselves through their cancer journey and beyond. Respite will also be given to family members or friends who might be caring for a loved one on a daily basis."

Jamie Haskins, member of the Haskins family, said: "We are delighted to be able to help another local charity by enabling them to fund wellness retreat days. We wish them every success with their hugely beneficial work which supports so many people in the local community."

The Haskins Charitable Fund was set up in 2017 to benefit charities and community projects local to its four garden centres across the south, through personal nominations from its staff. The Haskins team of over 650 employees can nominate their chosen charity or local community project, located within 15km radius to a Haskins centre. The Trust accepts nominations for charities which benefit vulnerable children and their families, for horticultural and environmental projects, or for hospices and respite care providers.

Wessex Cancer Trust cares for around 11,000 people every year through the four cancer support centres across the south that provide professional counselling, complimentary therapies, activities, support groups and courses. Harry Redknapp became a Patron of Wessex Cancer Trust in December 2019. Harry is currently backing the charity's mission to raise £600,000 additional income to ensure its services can support everyone who needs help.

For more information about Haskins Garden Centre in Ferndown, please visit www.haskins.co.uk

