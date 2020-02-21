  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Share your news with AMA

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Haskins Garden Centre presents fundraised total to Wadars Animal Rescue

Author: Online Stories Published: 21st February 2020 09:38

 

 

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has announced a fundraising total of £2,337 during 2019 for its nominated charity, Wadars Animal Rescue.

Throughout the year, Haskins' team members held a series of seasonal fundraising events including quiz nights and a family fun day. More recently, the team also donated 20 large bags of hedgehog food to Wadars, that will help feed up to 100 rescued hedgehogs throughout winter.

Mark Lephard, assistant general manager at Haskins in Roundstone, said: "The whole team has a real affinity with Wadars Animal Rescue and wanted to really get behind the charity, thinking of creative ways to raise money to support the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in our local area.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Wadars and we're really pleased to have raised such a significant amount, for such a worthy cause."

For 2020 the Roundstone centre has selected Canine Partners to be its nominated charity of the year. The charity transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs. The dogs also provide psychological and social benefits including increased independence, confidence, social interaction and self-esteem.

Haskins Garden Centre is located in Roundstone, West Sussex. Visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies