Haskins Garden Centre presents fundraised total to Wadars Animal Rescue

Author: Online Stories Published: 21st February 2020 09:38

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has announced a fundraising total of £2,337 during 2019 for its nominated charity, Wadars Animal Rescue.

Throughout the year, Haskins' team members held a series of seasonal fundraising events including quiz nights and a family fun day. More recently, the team also donated 20 large bags of hedgehog food to Wadars, that will help feed up to 100 rescued hedgehogs throughout winter.

Mark Lephard, assistant general manager at Haskins in Roundstone, said: "The whole team has a real affinity with Wadars Animal Rescue and wanted to really get behind the charity, thinking of creative ways to raise money to support the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in our local area.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Wadars and we're really pleased to have raised such a significant amount, for such a worthy cause."

For 2020 the Roundstone centre has selected Canine Partners to be its nominated charity of the year. The charity transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs. The dogs also provide psychological and social benefits including increased independence, confidence, social interaction and self-esteem.

Haskins Garden Centre is located in Roundstone, West Sussex. Visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.