Enhance your skillset with free online courses at Bournemouth & Poole College

Author: Online Stories Published: 21st February 2020 11:06

Dorset residents are invited to boost their career by completing a free online course provided by Bournemouth & Poole College. Courses are available in a range of subjects including team leadership, mental health, dementia care and digital skills.

The College, which has sites based in Lansdowne in Bournemouth and North Road in Poole, boasts a 99.6% pass rate for more than 20 nationally recognised online adult learning courses which members of the public, aged 19 and over can sign up to at anytime.

Each course is comprised of a number of units for the student to complete in their own time and at their own pace with the aim of self-development to progress within their career or to boost the skills they can offer within the workplace.

Courses available include Certificate in Digital Skills, which covers safety and security when using data and digital devices, communicating and collaborating online, and digital career development. The Awareness of Mental Health Problems course aims to give students working in the care sector a greater understanding of the different types of mental health problems with a separate course available which focuses on the mental health issues faced by some children and young people.

Jo Dugdale completed the Supporting Mental Health in Children and Young People course, which she says has aided her work as a childcare supervisor in a primary school. She said: "I found the entire course really enjoyable, and challenging, which added to the enjoyment. I feel my knowledge of mental health problems and how to support children and young people experiencing them has grown."

Bethany Lacey-Turner works within the HR department of a local charity and has completed a range of different online courses including Equality and Diversity and Understanding Behaviour that Challenges. She explained: "Completing the online qualifications has provided me with varied knowledge across different subject areas which I have not only found interesting but relevant to my workplace. It was very easy to get set up using the online portal, so I was able to get started with the training straightaway."

James Sewell, Tutor for Business, Digital and Leadership at Bournemouth & Poole College said: "The start of the year is a great time for people to look at enhancing their skillset outside of work and boosting the training that they have previously received. There are a variety of courses available which can help people to move forward in their current role, across a range of different industries. Small businesses could also benefit from these free courses if they don't have the budget to provide in-house training for their staff."

For more information on the free online courses available, go to thecollege.co.uk/online-courses or if you would like to speak to a member of the team, please call 01202 205205.

