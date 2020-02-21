Dolphin Shopping Centre to host ‘CPRathon’ for World Heart Month

Author: Online Stories Published: 21st February 2020 11:20

Immerse Medical, a Poole-based first aid business, are challenging teams from local businesses to enter their ‘CPRathon' challenge to deliver CPR to a medical manikin continuously for 30 minutes.

The event is being held at the Dolphin Shopping Centre on 26th February at the Eco Hub from 9.00am - 5.00pm to raise funds for British Heart Foundation.

February is World Heart Month. With 30,000 people a year suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in the UK, Immerse Medical have created a fun CPRathon for local businesses to help people work as a team and to learn new, potentially life-saving skills.

Teams of between 2-8 people will receive a short training demonstration and after that will take on the CPRathon challenge. Each entry costs £30 per team of 2, and teams can sign-up on Eventbrite.

Throughout the day Immerse Medical will also be offering free CPR training to members of the public, aged 14 years and over, on a drop-in basis.

Martin Hyland, Managing Director of Immerse Medical, said: "The CPRathon is a fun opportunity for businesses of any size to show their support for such a great cause and as a bonus, learn to save a life. The CPRathon shows that first aid can be fun as well as informative, and we hope that lots of local businesses will get involved."

John Grinnell, Dolphin Shopping Centre manager, said: "We are very pleased to be able to help raise awareness of World Heart Month, and the things that anybody can do to help safe a life. The CPRathon will be a great way to do this, and we are happy to be able to support it."

Immerse Medical offers professional first aid training and supplies for businesses across the UK. They work with businesses to deliver training courses that are fun, but also provide people with the knowledge and skills to be a competent and confident first aider.

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.