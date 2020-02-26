Hall & Woodhouse’s Community Chest expands grant total in its 18th year

Published: 26th February 2020

Hall & Woodhouse, the leading independent family-owned Dorset brewer, has opened applications to its Community Chest Awards, which supports local voluntary organisations across the south.

For the first time since the Community Chest initiative was launched by Hall & Woodhouse in 2002, local charities can now apply online for grants up to £5,000 (instead of the previous maximum of £3,000) to support their causes.

Applicants now have the opportunity to also apply to be a charity partner of a pub within Hall & Woodhouse's managed estate across the south. Through this partnership, each pub will fundraise for its dedicated charity in a variety of ways including organising pub quizzes and family fun days.

Lucinda Gray, Hall & Woodhouse Company Relationship Manager, explained: "Through our Community Chest initiative charities and community interest companies can apply for a grant towards improving their local area- to help the youth, elderly, disabled, arts, environment and more.

"Historically, in addition to the Community Chest, our team has voted to support one company charity partner every two years, which all 53 of our managed house pubs have fundraised for. Resulting in us raising over £100,000 every year for the past eight years for some incredible charities which has included Naomi House and Jacksplace, Macmillan, Together for Short Lives and most recently, the Local Air Ambulances. However, what is so special about the Community Chest is that it raises the profile of really worthy local causes, which would have otherwise gone under the radar. We felt it was only right that we give these causes the chance to also apply to be a charity partner of their local Hall & Woodhouse managed pub, by working together to improve both the facilities and the lives of residents in our communities."

Since 2002, the Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest has donated over £600,000 to more than 750 community organisations across the south of England and is supported by the Dorset Community Foundation. Applicants have until Tuesday, March 31 to submit their grant and charity partner request. Application forms can be downloaded via www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk/community-chest/ and then emailed to communitychest@hall-woodhouse.co.uk for consideration.

Organisations which apply to be a pub charity partner will be notified in June 2020 if they have been successful. Grant specific applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application by the end of September 2020 and cheques will be presented to the successful organisations at an awards evening in October 2020.

