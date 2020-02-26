Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital honours longest-serving nurse during Year of the Nurse

Published: 26th February 2020 12:19

Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, part of the UK's largest healthcare charity, is celebrating following an announcement that the charity has partnered with The Florence Nightingale Foundation during Year of the Nurse and the bicentenary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

To coincide with the launch of this national partnership and to celebrate the role of the nurse, Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital has acknowledged its longest serving nurse, Jacalyn McLaughlin, with a 35-year long service award.

The award recognises the dedication and commitment Jacalyn has brought to her role in delivering high quality compassionate nursing care. Since joining the hospital, Jacalyn has witnessed huge changes during her nursing career. She says: "Times have certainly changed since I began my career. We used to have to carry glass thermometers before temperature probes were introduced and we had metal bed pans that needed to be washed out by hand!

"A patient's stay in hospital is also so much shorter than it used to be. Those having total hip and knee replacements required hospital care for 10 to 14 days post operation, whereas now it is only three nights due to medical advances. I really enjoy my job. Having time to care is one of the key elements and being part of the Nuffield team for more than 30 years is a privilege - it's such a wonderful charity."

The Year of the Nurse is a global initiative to celebrate the role of nurses and midwives and will focus on how the nursing and midwifery community can work to strengthen the voice of the professions. As part of its partnership with the Foundation, Nuffield Health will be developing a number of activities throughout the year to support and promote the role of the nurse.

The healthcare charity is also participating in the Foundation's ‘Nightingale Challenge', to equip and empower the next generation of nurses and midwives during 2020. Throughout the year, Nuffield Health will invest in the development of future healthcare leaders through mentoring, coaching and training as part of this challenge.



David McNair, hospital director at Nuffield Health Bournemouth Hospital, adds: "Nurses go into the profession because they want to care and look after others, physically and emotionally. We're delighted to be acknowledging Year of the Nurse through our partnership with The Florence Nightingale Foundation while at the same time acknowledging one of our first longest serving members of staff. Without our dedicated nursing team we would not be able to continue to deliver the brilliant patient care that we do."

