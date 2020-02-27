Dolphin Shopping Centre names Poole Hospital Charity and Forest Holme Hospice as chosen charities for 2020

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole will support Poole Hospital Charity and Forest Holme Hospice as its chosen charities of the year.

Poole Hospital Charity supports the Hospital by funding equipment and care above and beyond NHS provisions. Forest Holme Hospice, based in Seldown Road in Poole town centre, is a specialist palliative care unit, which is part of Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. It provides end of life care and support to more than 1,000 local people and their families each year with advanced cancer and other life-limiting illnesses across Poole, Wimborne and Purbeck.

Forest Holme Hospice is supported by Forest Holme Hospice Charity, which provides extra funding to enhance the NHS provision and ensure that Forest Holme is there for patients and their family and friends during the most difficult time of their lives.

John Grinnell, centre manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, said: ‘We're extremely proud to support Poole Hospital Charity and Forest Holme Hospice as two brilliant, worthy causes which support people in the Poole community.

"We host events throughout the year to fundraise for our chosen charities and already have lots of ideas which we are working on with both causes for the year ahead, which we know the public will be keen to support."

Forest Holme Hospice raised nearly £7,500 from donations and sales of merchandise at the end of last year by partnering with the Dolphin Shopping Centre to host its Tree of Remembrance outside Marks & Spencer in Poole.

Paul Tucker, fundraising and communications manager at Forest Holme Hospice, said: "We are delighted to be one of the Dolphin Shopping Centre's chosen charities for the year. We know that the Poole community are generous and have always been keen to support our work so it will be great to work with the Dolphin Shopping Centre team to raise further awareness of the charity."

Janine Golding, community fundraiser at Poole Hospital Charity, said: "We are really grateful to have the support of the Dolphin Shopping Centre in 2020. We run various fundraising initiatives throughout the year and it will be brilliant to have the backing of the Dolphin Shopping Centre team and its visitors to help us to buy much-needed equipment for the benefit of our patients."

