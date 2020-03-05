Haskins Garden Centre announces Canine Partners as 2020 chosen charity

Author: Online Stories Published: 5th March 2020 17:13

Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone has selected Canine Partners to be its nominated charity of the year. The charity transforms the lives of people with physical disabilities by partnering them with assistance dogs. The dogs also provide psychological and social benefits including increased independence, confidence, social interaction and self-esteem.

Employees at the centre aim to raise several thousands of pounds by running events throughout 2020 to support the charity.

