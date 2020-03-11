  • Bookmark this page

Haskins Snowhill to host free orchid care event with plant physiologist

Author: Online Stories Published: 11th March 2020 15:54

 

 

Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill is hosting a free orchid care event with plant physiologist, Dr Manos Kanellos, at its redeveloped centre on Tuesday, March 17 from 11.30am-1.30pm in the centre's Garden Room.
Dr Kanellos will cover popular topics such as how to care for an orchid at home, how to make orchids re-flower and he will carry out a repotting demonstration.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring along their orchid for a free MOT to receive additional advice on how best to care for your plant.
For further information please call 01342 712545 or confirm your attendance on the Snowhill centre Facebook page.

