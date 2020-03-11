Final preparations being made to Waterside Holiday Group ahead of 2020 opening

Author: Online Stories Published: 11th March 2020 16:18

The Waterside Holiday Group team are putting the finishing touches to the three holiday parks ahead of opening for the 2020 season.

Two recruitment events took place earlier this month which were attended by more than 350 people hoping to scoop one of the roles available at Waterside Holiday Park and Spa, Chesil Vista Holiday Park, and Osmington Holiday Park, which are all based in Weymouth, Dorset. The newly-recruited members of the team are now being starting their training at the three parks, which will open for the season on Friday, March 13 and close on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Allen Main, general manager at Waterside Holiday Park, said: "We were really pleased with the enthusiastic response we had to our recruitment days, which had the largest turn-out we've ever had from a superb calibre of candidates hoping to join the 2020 team. As a growing holiday group, it is key for us to get a fantastic team in place without whom we wouldn't be able to maintain the fantastic five-star service across our holiday parks."

Over the winter period, Waterside Holiday Group invested in a series of updates to the three parks including upgrading the free Wi-Fi which is now available across Waterside Holiday Park and Spa and Chesil Vista Holiday Park. The group also invested £750,000 to enhance its Signature collection of holiday homes at Waterside Holiday Park and Spa with some featuring private hot tubs. Electric car charging points have been installed at Chesil Vista Holiday Park for the benefit of visitors, and renovations are now being completed on the Country Club at Osmington Holiday Park to improve the food and drink offering.

Allen continued: "With more than 25,900 visitors, an increase of 15 per cent compared to 2018, last year was a great year for the group. We're looking forward to a busy 2020 season and continuing our ongoing improvements and growth with an amazing team in place. Visitors can expect to see lots of familiar faces as well as some great new additions to the Waterside Holiday Group family."

The Waterside Holiday Group is a family-run holiday park group which operates three Weymouth-based parks; Waterside Holiday Park and Spa which has direct access on to Bowleaze Cove Beach, Chesil Vista Holiday Park which overlooks Chesil Beach and the stunning Jurassic Coast, and Osmington Holiday Park which is situated in the peaceful hamlet of Osmington Mills.

For more information about Waterside Holiday Group, go to www.watersideholidaygroup.co.uk

