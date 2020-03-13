The Dorset Art Prize Returns for 2020

Author: Online Stories Published: 13th March 2020 16:01

Bournemouth & Poole College are proud to host the seventh annual Dorset Art Prize, with the support of the Dorset Community Foundation Trust, which aims to reward and celebrate art from across Dorset.

Free to enter, the Dorset Art Prize has a number of categories to allow emerging and established artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience.

Students from Year 10 upwards and adults could win up to £1,000 in prize money, whilst the winning Community Group and School could each win £500!

New for this year, Bournemouth & Poole College is delighted to announce the addition of the Junior Art Prize, with the aim of encouraging young children to engage and participate in art. Students from Year 3 to Year 6 can submit their art work and be in with a chance of winning up to £400.

The theme for this year's Dorset Art Prize is ‘Youth'. Entrants are encouraged to interpret and explore this in broad and figurative ways, as well as more literal considerations on the theme. All shortlisted art work will be showcased in Poole Museum, where the final will take place in November, and will be on display for the public to see.

The awards on offer total £7,000 and include:

• Junior Art Prize - Open to any Key Stage 2 (Year 3 to 6) student

(1st Prize £400, 2nd Prize £200, 3rd Prize £100)

• Years 10 and 11 Dorset school students - Open to any student in year 10 or 11

(1st Prize £1,000, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250)

• Years 12 and 13 Dorset school students - Open to any student in year 12 or 13

(1st Prize £1,000, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250)

• 19+ Art Prize - Open to all Dorset based adults.

(1st Prize £1,000, 2nd Prize £500, 3rd Prize £250)

• Community Art Prize - £500 will be awarded to a community art group who demonstrate outstanding art as part of a group project

• School Prize - £550 will be awarded to the school who the judges think have shown outstanding participation and who have demonstrated a wide range of talent

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "Bournemouth & Poole College is delighted to be hosting the Dorset Art Prize again this year. We founded the Dorset Art Prize seven years ago because we wanted to demonstrate the College's commitment to the arts locally and engage with Dorset's vibrant artistic community. It has been a pleasure to see the Prize go from strength to strength, and we're all looking forward to seeing this year's entries."

Every year an esteemed panel of judges reviews the huge variety of work to decide the finalists. This year the judges include Michael Spender, Museum and Arts Manager for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council; Rebecca Rossiter, Public Programming and Learning Manager, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council; Sibyl Fine King, Director of the Fine Family Foundation; Helen Marshall, an international award-winning visual artist; Julie Massie, an extremely well-regarded Ceramic artist; Jacqueline Hurley, widely regarded as the country's foremost Remembrance artist; and Tony Worobiec, an established Fine Art photographer and author.

The Dorset Art Prize was established in 2014 by Bournemouth & Poole College, with the support of the Dorset Community Foundation Trust. A key objective of the Prize is to actively engage with all aspects of the community through encouraging and helping to create a broader, more inclusive vision for the art locally.

Candidates from across Dorset can visit the College website to make a submission. Entries close on Wednesday 15th July. For more information, please visit thecollege.co.uk/news/dorset-art-prize

