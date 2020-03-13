Bournemouth & Poole College’s Electrical Department runner-up in national Apprenticeship awards!

Published: 13th March 2020

Bournemouth & Poole College is delighted to announce that its Electrical Department was runner-up in the AAC Apprenticeship Awards' Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the year.

With achievement rates 50% above the national average, Bournemouth & Poole College's Electrical Department has been one of the top Apprenticeship providers for the last few years. The team's infectious ambition to achieve excellence is rooted in wanting the best for their apprentices and employers.

The College's Electrical Department is committed to ensuring both the apprentice and employer's experience is excellent. This is continuously achieved through a combination of outstanding employer engagement, innovative and varied teaching, and open communication. Many of the department's previous apprentices, having now progressed to running their own businesses, are choosing to recruit their apprentices through the Bournemouth & Poole College.

Darren Parker, Lecturer in the Electrical Department at Bournemouth & Poole College said: "We're thrilled to be runner-up in the AAC Apprenticeship Awards' Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year. The success of the Electrical Department at the College is rooted in our passion for developing the next generation of talent. We are committed to every apprentice and employer we engage with, working hard to maintain a close partnership to ensure the best results."

The AAC Apprenticeship Awards, sponsored by FE Week and AELP, are a celebration of excellence in Apprenticeship delivery. The awards were established in 2017 to provide an opportunity to give Apprenticeship employers and providers the recognition they deserve.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, said: "I am delighted that Bournemouth & Poole College's Electrical Department has been recognised by the AAC Apprenticeship Awards as runner-up in Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Electrical team, who continually help our apprentices to succeed."

Earlier in the year, Bournemouth & Poole College celebrated after seeing a continual rise in the number of young people applying for Apprenticeships in Dorset, bucking the national trend as the College saw a 12% rise in applications. The College works with over 2,000 employers across Dorset and Hampshire to match the right apprentices with vacancies in different industries including digital marketing, engineering, construction, catering and hospitality, hair and beauty, and care services.

