Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole proud to support small businesses

Author: Online Stories Published: 16th March 2020 10:06

The Dolphin Shopping Centre is celebrating after welcoming two new businesses to the centre in the past year and seeing the expansion of a long-standing retailer.

Business is booming for a clothing alterations firm in the Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole which has led to the company moving to a larger unit to meet demand.

Sew Quick, which has been based in the centre for 25 years, has recently moved to a larger retailing space on the first floor. The firm, which also offers dry cleaning, clothing and leather repairs, curtain alterations and wedding dress fitting services, has been able to expand the range of haberdashery and sewing accessories as a result of the move.

Paula Linskill, owner of Sew Quick, said: "We're really pleased to move to a larger unit to enable us to expand the services we offer which can vary from fixing a new button, to helping the bride or groom to look perfect on their big day. There are lots of clothing retailers in the centre and so we hope that shoppers will think of us if they need any repairs or alterations to their purchases in the future."

The Dolphin Shopping Centre has also seen a new business recently open just a few doors along from Sew Quick. Wizarding Delights has thrown open the doors in the upstairs of the shopping centre featuring a host of Harry Potter-themed merchandise and replica items which have featured in the books and films.

Items for sale include a replica of the Nimbus 2000 broom used by the title character in the movies and replica wands used by the main characters, as well as adult and child-sized robes, scarves, and a colour-changing goblet.

Carole Locke, the owner of Wizarding Delights, said that there is huge interest in the shop from fans of the film and loved ones coming in to buy presents. She said: "It's been a long-held dream of mine to open a shop dedicated to the Harry Potter series and the response from the public has been great. The Dolphin Shopping Centre team have been very supportive of my business and it's great to bring some wizarding magic to Poole."

Wizarding Delights is the second business to open in the centre in the past 12 months, in addition to bakery and coffee shop, Muffin Break, which is located in front of Boots and Primark.

For more information about the businesses based in the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.