  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Dolphin Shopping Centre announces new ‘Self-Care Sundays’ initiative for shoppers

Author: Online Stories Published: 16th March 2020 10:18

 

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has launched a new ‘Self-Care Sundays' initiative which promotes health and wellbeing to its customers.

To kick-off this new campaign, shoppers had the chance to receive one of 250 Dolphin Shopping Centre branded water bottles on Sunday, March 15 to celebrate Nutrition and Hydration Week, which runs from March 16 to 22, 2020.

Lynn and Lucy, members of the Dolphin Shopping Centre team, handed out the water bottles from 10am-2pm in front of the centre's Eco Hub, next to Starbucks in the mall. Customers received a free water bottle in return for filling out a questionnaire focused on the Eco Hub.

Lisa King, Retail Liaison Manager of the centre, explained: "We have a whole host of monthly events taking place throughout the year as part of our Self-Care Sundays campaign. Each month we will focus on a different topic that educates people while at the centre about how to look after their health and wellbeing.

"This is our way of giving back to our shoppers and reminding them of the small steps that can be taken to achieve a positive health and wellbeing balance."

Follow the Dolphin's social media pages to keep up to date with the monthly ‘Self-Care Sunday' topics and corresponding activities.

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies