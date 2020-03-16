Dolphin Shopping Centre announces new ‘Self-Care Sundays’ initiative for shoppers

Author: Online Stories Published: 16th March 2020 10:18

The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole has launched a new ‘Self-Care Sundays' initiative which promotes health and wellbeing to its customers.

To kick-off this new campaign, shoppers had the chance to receive one of 250 Dolphin Shopping Centre branded water bottles on Sunday, March 15 to celebrate Nutrition and Hydration Week, which runs from March 16 to 22, 2020.

Lynn and Lucy, members of the Dolphin Shopping Centre team, handed out the water bottles from 10am-2pm in front of the centre's Eco Hub, next to Starbucks in the mall. Customers received a free water bottle in return for filling out a questionnaire focused on the Eco Hub.

Lisa King, Retail Liaison Manager of the centre, explained: "We have a whole host of monthly events taking place throughout the year as part of our Self-Care Sundays campaign. Each month we will focus on a different topic that educates people while at the centre about how to look after their health and wellbeing.

"This is our way of giving back to our shoppers and reminding them of the small steps that can be taken to achieve a positive health and wellbeing balance."

Follow the Dolphin's social media pages to keep up to date with the monthly ‘Self-Care Sunday' topics and corresponding activities.

For more information about the Dolphin Shopping Centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.