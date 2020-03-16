  • Bookmark this page

Plant-themed free Little Fins session at Dolphin Shopping Centre

Author: Online Stories Published: 16th March 2020 10:32

 

 

Little Fins, the free popular kids' club for pre-schoolers, returns on Wednesday, March 18 at the Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole.

This month's session will have a theme of ‘Plants and Potting' in honour of National Nutrition and Hydration Week, which runs from March 16 to 22, 2020. Pre-schoolers will be able to enjoy a choreographed show and storytelling from 9.30am to 11am. The sessions are run by the award-winning Crafty Arty World and this month's session will take place in the mall outside of Marks & Spencer.

Little Fins will have an overall focus on ‘awareness and wellbeing' for children and their families in 2020. Booking is not required to attend. The Dolphin Shopping Centre is hosting Little Fins sessions for parents and children every third Wednesday of the month from February to October 2020.

Lisa King, retail liaison manager at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, commented: "Our Little Fins sessions are always popular and are a fun, free activity for families to enjoy whatever the weather. We look forward to seeing some new and familiar friendly faces at our ‘Plants and Potting'-themed session this month."

For further information about events at the shopping centre, visit www.dolphinshoppingcentre.co.uk

