Haskins Garden Centres awarded silver accreditation for investment in its team

Author: Online Stories Published: 16th March 2020 17:56

Haskins Garden Centres has been awarded the ‘We Invest In People, Silver Accreditation', a recognition of its dedication to putting people first and ensuring Haskins is a great place to work for all staff.

20 per cent of all businesses who apply through the Investors in People scheme are awarded with the silver accreditation. Achieving this rare award is credit to Haskins Garden Centres' development opportunities for staff, which allows and supports team members to progress within the organisation.

The award acknowledges Haskins Garden Centres' efforts to uphold impressive employment principles and recognises the managers who carry out these principles of support and leadership throughout the organisation.

Haskins Garden Centres employs over 800 people across four Haskins sites in the south, as well as the newly acquired Forest Lodge Garden Centre, Bird World and Garden Style businesses in Farnham. Haskins recruits a range of professionals including chefs, garden experts, marketing and IT technicians, to support the business as well as offering opportunities to develop in leadership and management roles. The ‘We Invest In People, Silver Accreditation' recognises the company's commitment to empower, motivate, lead and reward all employees, across the entire business.

Julie Starmer, HR assistant at Haskins Garden Centres, said: "We pride ourselves on offering the correct development opportunities for our staff, whether they want to develop existing skills and behaviours, or learn something new, we are always keen to support everyone.

"We are very pleased to have achieved the silver accreditation, recognising the hard work we put into our business and people. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Investors in People so that we can remain a business that values people and supports them to achieve their full potential."

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: "We'd like to congratulate Haskins Garden Centres. Receiving a silver accreditation is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Haskins in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.

"We believe that the success of an organisation begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for every organisation."

Haskins has centres in Ferndown (Dorset), West End (Southampton), Roundstone and Snowhill (West Sussex). Haskins Snowhill recently re-opened following a £15million redevelopment of the Crawley-based centre.

