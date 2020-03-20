  • Bookmark this page

Haskins Garden Centre pledges future support of Alzheimer’s Society following successful year of fundraising

Author: Online Stories Published: 20th March 2020 16:24

 

Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill has announced a fundraising total of £1,515.76 during 2019 for its nominated charity, Alzheimer's Society.

The Snowhill centre has backed the charity since 2017 and has chosen to continue its support of the charity throughout 2020. To date, the centre has raised £7,594.95 for Alzheimer's Society that helps to provide information and support to people affected by dementia, as well as funding future research.

Throughout the year, Haskins' team members held a series of fundraising events in aid of the charity including quiz nights, cake sales and themed tombolas.

David Lilly, Snowhill's centre manager, said: "Every year we enjoy coming together as a team to raise as much money as possible to help those that require the support of Alzheimer's Society.

"It is wonderful to learn how through our ongoing partnership, the money raised to date, has helped so many and continues to fund future research. We are already planning a number of events for the year ahead in our redeveloped centre and can't wait to share these with our customers."

Haskins Snowhill is located in West Park Road, Copthorne, West Sussex. The redeveloped centre re-opened for business this month following a £15million investment.

Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information on the expansion.

