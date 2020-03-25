  • Bookmark this page

Bournemouth & Poole College provides free parking to NHS staff

Author: Online Stories Published: 25th March 2020 15:27

 

 

Bournemouth & Poole College has opened the car park of its North Road site for free parking for NHS staff while working at the nearby Poole Hospital.

Diane Grannell, Principal of Bournemouth & Poole College, explained: "In response to the current COVID-19 situation, both sites of the college are closed to students and staff and we have moved all learning to online.

"We therefore made the easy decision to support NHS staff by providing free parking at our North Road site during this difficult time, to help them continue to do a phenomenal job in caring for our local community."

The college closed its sites to students on Wednesday March 18, and began its virtual teaching on Monday, March 23. All students are now studying remotely and taking part in virtual lessons given by staff.

Diane added: "The health and safety of our students, staff and the wider Bournemouth and Poole community is our number one priority. We are proud to have been able to take further steps to support the delivery of essential NHS services."

