Superior’s managing director helps to raise £30,000 for Julia’s House in exercise challenge

Tim Brown, MD of the family-owned manufacturer of high integrity o-rings and seals based on Ferndown Industrial Estate, completed two hours of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) alongside Eddie Howe, Martin Edwards, CEO of Julia's House, and business leaders from across the region.

The challenge, dubbed the ‘Julia's House HIIT Squad', took place outdoors on Wednesday, March 18 to ensure that participants in the challenge, which featured star jumps, burpees and press-ups, were able to carry out social distancing as recommended by the Government in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

All funds raised by the event's participants have gone to Julia's House, a Dorset and Wiltshire children's hospice charity. The Superior team made a £15,000 donation to boost the £60,000 challenge fundraising target, which would go towards funding two nurses for a year.

Tim Brown, managing director of Superior, said: "It was an incredibly difficult challenge which I have been training for over the past few months, but I was keen to do whatever I could to support such a fantastic cause. Charities will face their own financial challenges in the near future as a result of Covid-19 and it was great to be part of a group from the Dorset business community who wanted to boost the fundraising for Julia's House by going the extra mile."

Superior has supported Julia's House children's hospices since 2008 and has raised more than £147,000 to date through a range of fundraising challenges. This has included a charity cycle, the team taking on the inflatable obstacles at the New Forest Water Park and Katie Bodman, Head of Training at Superior, trekking the Great Wall of China.

Martin Edwards of Julia's House said: "When we started this appeal in January we were looking to raise enough money to fund two Julia's House nurses. That seemed a big ask but with the spread of COVID-19, the appeal is now much bigger. We're almost 100% publicly funded and we estimate this is going to take £1 million of our income this year. We know these are difficult times and everyone is worried, but we so need people to support the HIIT Squad."

To donate to the charity challenge go to justgiving.com/fundraising/JHHIITSQUAD