  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the BH15 Area

BH15 news, reviews and local events in BH15 areas including Poole, Parkstone, Hamworthy, and communities in BH15.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AMA can help promote your business

Testimonials

"'...I don't believe it...' Having been giving a great deal of help and support from the AboutMyArea team, I have become the sub-editor of the Hamworthy Matters pages of the AboutMyArea - Poole. There..." more
- Ann - Hamworthy Matters

Easy Access

View a map of BH15 Map of BH15

Superior’s managing director helps to raise £30,000 for Julia’s House in exercise challenge

Author: Online Stories Published: 26th March 2020 10:32
The managing director of leading Dorset-based manufacturer Superior took part in an intense outdoor workout alongside Cherries manager Eddie Howe to raise £30,000 for Julia's House.
  

Tim Brown, MD of the family-owned manufacturer of high integrity o-rings and seals based on Ferndown Industrial Estate, completed two hours of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) alongside Eddie Howe, Martin Edwards, CEO of Julia's House, and business leaders from across the region.

The challenge, dubbed the ‘Julia's House HIIT Squad', took place outdoors on Wednesday, March 18 to ensure that participants in the challenge, which featured star jumps, burpees and press-ups, were able to carry out social distancing as recommended by the Government in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

All funds raised by the event's participants have gone to Julia's House, a Dorset and Wiltshire children's hospice charity. The Superior team made a £15,000 donation to boost the £60,000 challenge fundraising target, which would go towards funding two nurses for a year.

Tim Brown, managing director of Superior, said: "It was an incredibly difficult challenge which I have been training for over the past few months, but I was keen to do whatever I could to support such a fantastic cause. Charities will face their own financial challenges in the near future as a result of Covid-19 and it was great to be part of a group from the Dorset business community who wanted to boost the fundraising for Julia's House by going the extra mile."

Superior has supported Julia's House children's hospices since 2008 and has raised more than £147,000 to date through a range of fundraising challenges. This has included a charity cycle, the team taking on the inflatable obstacles at the New Forest Water Park and Katie Bodman, Head of Training at Superior, trekking the Great Wall of China.

Martin Edwards of Julia's House said: "When we started this appeal in January we were looking to raise enough money to fund two Julia's House nurses. That seemed a big ask but with the spread of COVID-19, the appeal is now much bigger. We're almost 100% publicly funded and we estimate this is going to take £1 million of our income this year. We know these are difficult times and everyone is worried, but we so need people to support the HIIT Squad."

To donate to the charity challenge go to justgiving.com/fundraising/JHHIITSQUAD

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free BH15 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the BH15 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

BH15: BH15 Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Community Point | Clubs | Charity Support | Not 4 Profit | Family Zone | Community Hubbubs | Discover Poole | Wedding Planner | Past News | Biz 2 Biz | Travel | Food & Drink | Property | Site Info | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies